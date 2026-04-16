HBO begins filming 'The White Lotus' season 4 during Cannes
Entertainment
HBO has started filming The White Lotus season four on the French Riviera, with the story unfolding during the famous Cannes Film Festival.
This season dives into the lives of guests and staff at a White Lotus resort right as the festival buzz takes over.
'The White Lotus' filming locations
Get ready for some serious travel envy: The season is filming in dreamy spots like St. Tropez, Monaco, Paris, and iconic hotels including Chateau de la Messardire and Hotel Martinez.
The cast lineup features Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chloe Bennet, and Heather Graham. They'll be around for the festival's second week, adding even more star power to an already glitzy event.