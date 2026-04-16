HBO begins filming 'The White Lotus' season 4 during Cannes

'The White Lotus' filming locations

Get ready for some serious travel envy: The season is filming in dreamy spots like St. Tropez, Monaco, Paris, and iconic hotels including Chateau de la Messardire and Hotel Martinez.

The cast lineup features Helena Bonham Carter, Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Chloe Bennet, and Heather Graham. They'll be around for the festival's second week, adding even more star power to an already glitzy event.