HBO drops 'Harry Potter' 'The Chamber of Secrets's cast list
Entertainment
HBO just dropped the new cast list for Season two of its Harry Potter series, which will cover The Chamber of Secrets.
Rafe Spall steps in as Arthur Weasley, joining Katherine Parkinson and others as part of the Weasley crew.
Bonnie Hill is now playing Ginny Weasley, taking over from Gracie Cochrane.
'Harry Potter' recasts Lockhart with Harington
Molly Hewitt-Richards will haunt the halls as Moaning Myrtle, while Jasper Ambrose appears as Colin Creevey.
Lenny Rush takes on Dobby the house-elf, and Billy Barratt plays a young Tom Riddle.
Kit Harington is set to charm (or annoy) everyone as Gilderoy Lockhart after Nicholas Hoult had to bow out due to scheduling conflicts.
The series kicked off with Philosopher's Stone, premiering December 25, 2026, on HBO Max.