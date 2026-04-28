HBO Max reveals 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' spinoff
Entertainment
HBO Max just revealed first-look images and the official title for its new Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.
The show follows Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) as he accidentally sets off a multiverse crisis with one of Sheldon and Leonard's inventions.
The series premieres July 2026, with music by Danny Elfman.
Lapkus Posehn Bowie return alongside Sussman
Get ready to see some familiar faces: Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie are all back alongside Sussman.
Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, this comedy promises a fresh twist on TBBT's universe after hits like Young Sheldon.
If you loved the original gang's quirky adventures, this one might be right up your alley.