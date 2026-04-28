HBO Max reveals 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' spinoff

Lapkus Posehn Bowie return alongside Sussman

Get ready to see some familiar faces: Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie are all back alongside Sussman.

Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, this comedy promises a fresh twist on TBBT's universe after hits like Young Sheldon.

If you loved the original gang's quirky adventures, this one might be right up your alley.