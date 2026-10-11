HBO orders 'Crazy Rich Asians's series, Wu and Golding return
HBO is turning Crazy Rich Asians into an eight-episode TV series, picking up where the 2018 movie left off.
Constance Wu and Henry Golding return as Rachel and Nick, with Adele Lim (co-writer of the film) stepping in as showrunner.
Lim called it "the sequel we've been waiting for," and honestly, fans seem ready.
Chieng regular Yeoh recurring, production 2027
Alongside Wu and Golding, Ronny Chieng is back as Nick's cousin, Eddie Cheng, and will be a series regular, while Michelle Yeoh will appear again as Nick's mother, Eleanor, in a recurring role.
More casting news is still to come, but original film producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are also attached as executive producers.
Production is expected to begin in 2027, so there's a bit of a wait, but it looks like this sequel is in good hands.