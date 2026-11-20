HBO's 'The Gilded Age' renewed for Season 5
What's the story
HBO has handed an early fifth-season renewal to its period drama The Gilded Age. The news comes as the show is still airing its fourth season, Variety reported. According to HBO, The Gilded Age Season 4 is averaging 5.9 million US multiplatform viewers per episode. Episode 3 alone attracted 4.3 million viewers within three days of its release. This marks a nearly 20% increase in episodic average viewership compared to Season 3, despite five more episodes yet to air.
Show's success
'We can't wait to return to 61st Street'
Francesca Orsi, president of HBO Drama Series and Films, praised The Gilded Age for capturing the zeitgeist.
She said in a statement, "Julian Fellowes and the cast of The Gilded Age have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season."
"We can't wait to return to 61st Street as the Russells, Van Rhijns, and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent while we expand the canvas...and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters."
Cast details
Cast and plot of 'The Gilded Age'
The Gilded Age features a star-studded ensemble cast including Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, and Taissa Farmiga, among others.
The show's fourth season synopsis reads: "Bertha Russell (Coon) changed society at a cost."
"Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) seizes an opportunity to regain her position."
Production details
Meet the executive producers of the series
Fellowes is the creator, writer, and executive producer of The Gilded Age. Sonja Warfield also writes and executive produces for the show.
Salli Richardson-Whitfield serves as director and executive producer.
The series is co-produced by HBO and Universal Television with other executive producers including Gareth Neame, David Crockett, and Robert Greenblatt, among others.