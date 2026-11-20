Francesca Orsi, president of HBO Drama Series and Films, praised The Gilded Age for capturing the zeitgeist.

She said in a statement, "Julian Fellowes and the cast of The Gilded Age have once again captured the zeitgeist this fall, delivering another captivating, unmissable season."

"We can't wait to return to 61st Street as the Russells, Van Rhijns, and Kirklands continue to wrestle with the cost of ascent while we expand the canvas...and deepen the operatic stakes for these beloved characters."