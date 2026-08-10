HBO to end 'House of the Dragon' with 4th season
HBO just announced that House of the Dragon is wrapping up with its fourth season.
The final chapter dives straight into the Targaryen civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons, with filming set for early 2027 and a planned release in 2028.
Showrunner Ryan Condal calls this era the "end of days phase of the Dance of the Dragons" for House Targaryen, so expect things to get intense.
'House of the Dragon' Rhaenyra darkens
Season four puts the spotlight on dragon battles deciding who claims the Iron Throne and shows Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) taking a darker turn.
D'Arcy teased that by episode eight, Rhaenyra is "resolute in her wrongness."
Fans can look forward to massive action sequences like the Battle of the Gullet and some seriously epic visual effects as HBO's House of the Dragon comes to a close.