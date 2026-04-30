HBO's December 'Harry Potter' series boosts original books interest 156% Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

The new Harry Potter series coming to HBO this December has sent interest in the original books soaring by 156%.

With Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione, each season will dive deeper into one book at a time, so expect more details than the movies ever showed.