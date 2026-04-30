HBO's December 'Harry Potter' series boosts original books interest 156%
Entertainment
The new Harry Potter series coming to HBO this December has sent interest in the original books soaring by 156%.
With Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout as Ron, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione, each season will dive deeper into one book at a time, so expect more details than the movies ever showed.
'Harry Potter' films interest rises 122%
Interest in the original films has jumped 122% too.
Warner Bros. Discovery says the series will stay true to J.K. Rowling's world and keep what made both the books and movies special.
The magic returns December 25, so get ready for a fresh Hogwarts adventure!