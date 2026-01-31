HBO's 'Game of Thrones's franchise plans continue through 2028
Entertainment
HBO says it has new Game of Thrones material planned at least through 2028.
Expect a mix of epic shows like House of the Dragon and smaller, character-driven series such as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.
HBO boss Casey Bloys said on January 31, 2026 that smaller-scale shows could return on an annual basis.
What's in store for fans?
The success of Knight of the Seven Kingdoms—focusing on Ser Duncan the Tall and Egg—has shown that fans are excited for more personal stories in Westeros, not just big battles and dragons.
With projects ranging from a resurrected Thrones sequel focusing on Jon Snow and Arya Stark to animated adventures like Nine Voyages, there's something in store for every GoT fan, old and new.