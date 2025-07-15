HBO's Harry Potter series begins filming

Each season will focus on 1 book

There's a fresh cast—Rory Wilmot as Neville, Amos Kitson as Dudley, Louise Brealey as Madam Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Ollivander—and each season will focus on one book for a deeper dive into the story.

With Rowling on board as executive producer and a team led by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, fans can expect an adaptation that stays true to the magic of the originals while offering something new for longtime fans and newcomers alike.