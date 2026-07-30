HBO's 'Lanterns' trailer shows Jordan mentoring Stewart and introduces Manhunters
Entertainment
HBO just released the trailer for its new limited series, Lanterns. The show follows Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) as he mentors John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) in the Green Lantern Corps.
The teaser also introduces the Manhunters, shape-shifting villains called "the most dangerous beings to ever exist in the galaxy."
'Lanterns' premieres August 16 on HBO
Lanterns kicks off August 16, 2026, at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and streams on HBO Max.
Across eight episodes, you'll see a mix of grounded detective work and wild intergalactic action as the Green Lanterns investigate mysterious murders in Nebraska while facing off against Manhunters and Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen).
Executive produced by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television.