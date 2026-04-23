'Heartstopper' film to release in July: Cast, plot, and more
What's the story
The beloved Netflix series Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels, will conclude with a movie titled Heartstopper Forever. The film is set to premiere on July 17, the streamer announced recently. Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles as Nick and Charlie, who are now approaching adulthood. The story will continue from the Season 3 finale, where their relationship deepens. Here's everything to know.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement here
HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER— Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2026
🍂 JULY 17 🍂 pic.twitter.com/bwPwWjSOVD
Plot details
Get ready to bid emotional goodbye to your favorite characters
The film will explore the future of Nick and Charlie's relationship as they navigate long-distance love. Oseman, who is also an executive producer on the movie, told Tudum, "On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story, celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives."
Story's focus
What to expect from 'Heartstopper Forever'
Elaborating on the plot, Oseman said, "Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple, from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future." "An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives."
Director's insight
Why 'Heartstopper' is concluding with a film, not regular season
Oseman also addressed fans' concerns about the finale's format. She initially shared these concerns but later understood the potential of the film. "But once I began to see the entire vision, I knew it would be something even more beautiful than a regular season could achieve," she said. The movie is directed by Wash Westmoreland. It also stars Yasmin Finney, Eddie Marsan, William Gao, and Anna Maxwell Martin (who replaces Olivia Colman).