'Heartstopper' film to release in July: Cast, plot, and more

The beloved Netflix series Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels, will conclude with a movie titled Heartstopper Forever . The film is set to premiere on July 17, the streamer announced recently. Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles as Nick and Charlie, who are now approaching adulthood. The story will continue from the Season 3 finale, where their relationship deepens. Here's everything to know.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER



🍂 JULY 17 🍂 pic.twitter.com/bwPwWjSOVD — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2026

Plot details Get ready to bid emotional goodbye to your favorite characters The film will explore the future of Nick and Charlie's relationship as they navigate long-distance love. Oseman, who is also an executive producer on the movie, told Tudum, "On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story, celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives."

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Story's focus What to expect from 'Heartstopper Forever' Elaborating on the plot, Oseman said, "Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple, from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future." "An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives."

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