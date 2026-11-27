'BB20': Mahhi compares Love's behavior to infamous Priyanka Jagga
What's the story
The latest nomination task in Bigg Boss 20 saw a major showdown between contestants Mahhi Vij and Lovepreet Gill. The fight broke out during the nomination task, with Vij comparing Gill's behavior to that of Priyanka Jagga, a former contestant known for her controversial stint on Bigg Boss 10. "Watch your language when you speak; no girl likes you here, and it's because of the way you talk," Vij told Gill.
Dispute details
Gill didn't know who Jagga was
Vij further said, "Remember when Priyanka came? You even look like her. You're worst, from head to toe (sic)."
Despite the comparison, Gill seemed clueless about who Jagga was and later asked fellow contestants Kanika Mann and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) for clarification.
Mann also didn't seem to know about the comparison and questioned why Vij had brought up Jagga's name in their argument.
Explanation given
This is what Vij said about her comparison
Later, Vij explained her comparison to other housemates by recalling Jagga's infamous exit from the reality show.
"Now, whatever she told me in 10 weeks, I tortured her with one line. She will also know who Priyanka is, who was removed from the show," Vij said.
Amrapali Dubey also joined the conversation and remembered Jagga's infamous spat with host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 10.
Jagga's exit
What did Jagga do that got her evicted?
Jagga's exit from Bigg Boss 10 became a talking point after she made personal remarks about fellow contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother.
The argument escalated, leading Khan to ask Jagga to leave the house.
He voiced his displeasure with her conduct and warned he would not work with Colors TV if it brought her back.