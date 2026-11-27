Vij further said, "Remember when Priyanka came? You even look like her. You're worst, from head to toe (sic)."

Despite the comparison, Gill seemed clueless about who Jagga was and later asked fellow contestants Kanika Mann and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) for clarification.

Mann also didn't seem to know about the comparison and questioned why Vij had brought up Jagga's name in their argument.