'Heated Rivalry' is now streaming in India: Watch it
Entertainment
Heated Rivalry, the hit sports romance series about rival hockey players Shane and Ilya navigating a secret relationship, is finally available for Indian viewers on Lionsgate Play.
Fans who had been relying on fan edits can now watch the official show, which earned rave reviews overseas.
Series's themes, topics of discussion
The series stands out for its honest take on mental health and LGBTQ+ representation in sports—topics not often explored on screen.
With just six episodes (45-55 minutes each), Heated Rivalry has prompted discussions about LGBTQ+ representation in hockey and its India premiere on Lionsgate Play reflects demand for varied international storytelling.