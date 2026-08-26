'Heated Rivalry' season-two welcomes Diemer and Jafargholi, continues queer romance
Entertainment
Heated Rivalry is back for season two with Daniel Diemer and Shaheen Jafargholi joining the cast as Ryan, a Canadian hockey player dealing with self-image struggles, and Fabian, an openly gay Lebanese Canadian indie musician.
The show continues its queer romance vibes and draws inspiration from Rachel Reid's Game Changers book series.
'Tough Guy' explored, cast expanded
This season brings in more familiar faces like Justice Smith, Charlie Gillespie, Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, and Priyanka. Fans can also look forward to returning leads Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.
With storylines now exploring Reid's third book Tough Guy, expect even more character depth and fresh drama mixed with heartfelt moments.