Hebbar won't join 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' contestant lineup
Entertainment
As Bigg Boss Malayalam eight gears up for its September premiere, actor Rajesh Hebbar has confirmed he won't be part of the contestant lineup.
He shared that while he was approached in earlier seasons, there haven't been any recent talks.
Hebbar admits he enjoys watching Bigg Boss, but feels viewers often forget it's just a reality show and judge contestants too harshly.
Easwar and Anoop among rumored contestants
Hebbar is well-known in Malayalam TV and cinema, especially for his role as Dr. Shyam in Orma and appearances in movies like Neru and Kaduva.
This season's rumored contestants include lawyer-activist Rahul Easwar and actress Priyanka Anoop.