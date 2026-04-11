Hegde urges fans as 'Jana Nayagan' leaks before release Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

The much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was leaked online before its release, causing a stir across the industry.

Pooja Hegde shared her disappointment on Instagram, calling the leak "disheartening" to everyone who worked hard on the project.

She urged fans not to support piracy and to wait for the official theatrical release, saying, "Let's wait for the official theatrical release and not support piracy."