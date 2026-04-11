Hegde urges fans as 'Jana Nayagan' leaks before release
The much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, was leaked online before its release, causing a stir across the industry.
Pooja Hegde shared her disappointment on Instagram, calling the leak "disheartening" to everyone who worked hard on the project.
She urged fans not to support piracy and to wait for the official theatrical release, saying, "Let's wait for the official theatrical release and not support piracy."
Actors Rajinikanth Chiranjeevi demand strict action
Big names like Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi have demanded strict action against those responsible for the leak.
The producers also warned that legal steps will be taken against offenders, highlighting how damaging digital piracy can be.
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also features Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Priyamani.