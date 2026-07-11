Hema Malini reveals why she has stopped acting
What's the story
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini, who is fondly called Bollywood's Dream Girl, has revealed why she no longer acts in films. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor said that the filmmaking process has changed drastically over the years, and it's been difficult for her to adjust. "Filmmaking today is completely different. Many people ask me why I am not working now, but it is very difficult for me to adjust to the way films are made today."
Career reflection
Malini recalls golden period of Indian cinema
Malini also reminisced about the golden period of Indian cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, when she ruled the big screen. She said, "It was a completely different era. I would say it was the golden period of the film industry, and I was lucky enough and fortunate to be a part of that journey." "So many beautiful films were made during that time, especially women-oriented films."
Career highlights
'I have worked in nearly 200 films'
Malini also spoke about her early years in the industry, saying she worked tirelessly and rarely took breaks. She said, "When I look back today, I realize I have worked in nearly 200 films. Most producers repeated me in their projects." The veteran actor also stressed the importance of hit songs during her time, saying every film had five or six songs and hit tracks were very important to producers.
Recent endeavors
Malini's political career
The actor was last seen in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi, directed by Ramesh Sippy. Apart from acting, Malini is also a prominent politician with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She has been a public face of the party since she first entered politics in 2003, when she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. She won the Lok Sabha election from the Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and retained her seat in 2019 and 2024.