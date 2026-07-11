Hema Malini last appeared in 'Shimla Mirchi'

Hema Malini reveals why she has stopped acting

By Isha Sharma 05:08 pm Jul 11, 202605:08 pm

What's the story

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini, who is fondly called Bollywood's Dream Girl, has revealed why she no longer acts in films. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor said that the filmmaking process has changed drastically over the years, and it's been difficult for her to adjust. "Filmmaking today is completely different. Many people ask me why I am not working now, but it is very difficult for me to adjust to the way films are made today."