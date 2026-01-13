'Why should I...': Hema Malini on equation with Deols

Actor Hema Malini recently spoke about her relationship with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol . This comes in the wake of her husband Dharmendra 's death in November 2025. In an interview with The Indian Express, she said, "It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice." "I don't know why people think something is wrong with us. It is because people want gossip." "Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? Why should I?"

Speculation Malini expressed sadness over the speculation surrounding her relationship Malini added, "We are absolutely happy and very close to each other. That's it. I don't have anything more to say about this." "I don't know what stories people are making up. So sad that people use others' grief to write a few articles." "That's why I don't answer such speculation."

Museum plans Malini revealed Deol's plans for a museum When asked about Deol's plans to build a museum for Dharmendra, Malini confirmed it. She said, "That's what Sunny is planning. So he will do it." "We will consult and do it. He will tell me whatever he does; he tells me." Malini also remembered her late husband, saying, "We were together for 57 years. I can't imagine a life without him; I miss him every minute."