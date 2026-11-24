Hema Malini pens emotional note on Dharmendra's 1st death anniversary
What's the story
Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has penned an emotional tribute to her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on his first death anniversary. The Dream Girl actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her feelings about the irreplaceable loss. She described Dharmendra as much more than a husband, remembering him as her "friend, philosopher, guide, and backbone."
Emotional note
'Life seems so empty without him'
In her emotional note, Malini wrote, "A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything."
"Life seems so empty without him."
She added that despite achieving tremendous success, he remained grounded and deeply connected to his roots.
Spiritual reflection
Malini reflected on life and death
Malini also reflected on the spiritual understanding of life and death, referring to the Bhagavad Gita.
She wrote, "The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life." "I cannot but miss his loving presence."
She thanked fans for remembering Dharmendra and sending warm notes about him.
Malini also shared a carousel of lovely photographs featuring some cherished moments with her late husband.
Legacy
Dharmendra's illustrious career and impact
Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema's most loved actors, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.
His death marked the end of an era in Bollywood, leaving fans and colleagues heartbroken.
Known for his charming screen presence and versatility, the veteran star enjoyed a career spanning over six decades.
Some of his most memorable films are Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, and Phool Aur Patthar.
He featured posthumously in Ikkis (2026).