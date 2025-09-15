'Hera Pheri' controversy hasn't 'soured' relationship with Priyadarshan: Paresh Rawal

In June, veteran actor Paresh Rawal confirmed his return to Hera Pheri 3 after a brief exit. The news came as a relief to fans who were left shocked by his sudden departure earlier this year. Now, speaking recently to News18 Showsha, Rawal revealed that the filming for the much-anticipated project will commence in February-March next year. The film will be directed by Priyadarshan .

Relationship status My relationship with Priyadarshan is still intact, says Rawal Rawal told News18, "A lot has happened, but that hasn't soured my relationship with Priyadarshan. Aise rishta kharab nahi hota hai." "In fact, what has happened is that it has further solidified our equation. Through all of this, we now know each other in a sharper and better way. Ghaav bhar gaya hai. Our relationship is very transparent."

Legal action Controversy surrounding 'Hera Pheri 3' Rawal's earlier exit from Hera Pheri 3 reportedly led to monetary losses, resulting in Akshay Kumar taking legal action against him. However, Rawal defended his decision to leave the project and stated that he had returned the signing amount with interest. Finally, in June, he confirmed his return on Himanshu Mehta's podcast. He said, "There's no controversy. I believe that when people love something so much, they have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience."

Spin-off speculation No spin-off on Baburao, reveals Rawal Despite his return, Rawal has ruled out the possibility of a spin-off film focusing solely on his character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. He said, "We (Priyadarshan and I) haven't discussed a spin-off on Baburao. A film is a collaborative effort. Ek film sabki wajah se banti hai." "I don't think Baburao can exist on his own. You'll need Shyam and Raju, too."