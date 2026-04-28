Herman says no drama between Zendaya and Sweeney on 'Euphoria'
Rumors about Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney not getting along on the Euphoria set? Turns out, there's nothing to it.
Cast member Jessica Blair Herman cleared things up, saying there's "no drama" and that the cast had a "beautiful working relationship" and they were "not sharing scenes."
The two just don't share many scenes, so they rarely cross paths.
Sweeney absence blamed on scheduling
Sweeney missing from a recent cast photo sparked more talk, but insiders say it was just scheduling conflicts—nothing personal.
Both stars are juggling packed calendars: Zendaya recently promoted new movies like The Drama and has three other movies coming out this year, including Dune: Part Three, while Sweeney's working on her own projects.
Meanwhile, Euphoria is still going strong on HBO Max.