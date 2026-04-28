Herman says no drama between Zendaya and Sweeney on 'Euphoria' Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Rumors about Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney not getting along on the Euphoria set? Turns out, there's nothing to it.

Cast member Jessica Blair Herman cleared things up, saying there's "no drama" and that the cast had a "beautiful working relationship" and they were "not sharing scenes."

The two just don't share many scenes, so they rarely cross paths.