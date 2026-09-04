'Heyy Babyy 2' confirmed: What to expect from the sequel?

Nadiadwala fondly remembered shooting for Heyy Babyy.

He said in a statement, "Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country."

"From our directors to EP, (all) had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable."

The sequel will mark a return toAustralia Australia for the franchise after nearly two decades.