'Heyy Babyy 2' confirmed: What to expect from the sequel?
What's the story
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has confirmed a sequel to the 2007 film Heyy Babyy, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Fardeen Khan. The announcement was made during a visit by New South Wales Premier Chris Minns to Nadiadwala's Mumbai office on Thursday. The sequel will be shot in Australia as part of a three-film deal between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney-based TEMPLE.
Filming experience
Nadiadwala on shooting 'Heyy Babyy' in Australia
Nadiadwala fondly remembered shooting for Heyy Babyy.
He said in a statement, "Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country."
"From our directors to EP, (all) had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable."
The sequel will mark a return toAustralia Australia for the franchise after nearly two decades.
Premier's statement
NSW Premier on the upcoming productions
NSW Premier Minns said, "Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry."
He added that these productions will not only employ local crews and creatives but also promote New South Wales to audiences across India.
Film details
About the original film and its cast
The original film's plotline followed three bachelors, Kumar, Khan, and Deshmukh, who decide to raise a baby girl left on their doorsteps.
Nadiadwala has not yet confirmed if the original cast and director will be returning for the sequel.
The 2007 film was directed by Sajid Khan and produced by Nadiadwala.