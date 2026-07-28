Higashino, Japanese mystery writer, dies aged 68 after colon cancer
Entertainment
Keigo Higashino, the legendary Japanese mystery writer behind The Devotion of Suspect X, passed away on Thursday at 68 after battling colon cancer.
Known for weaving science and emotion into his detective stories, he wrote an incredible 106 books since his debut in 1985.
Higashino's 'Eternal Memory' due Aug 5
Higashino's books sold over 100 million copies in Japan and were published in over 40 countries and territories.
Hits like The Miracles of the Namiya General Store became huge in Asia, selling over 10 million copies in China alone, and his work inspired movies, TV shows, and even anime.
Tributes from fans and writers across Asia are pouring in; South Korean author Park Ha-ru shared that Higashino helped shape her career.
His final novel, Eternal Memory, drops August 5.