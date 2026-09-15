Hilton enters residential treatment after TikTok livestream suicide attempt
Entertainment
Perez Hilton has entered a residential treatment program following a suicide attempt during a TikTok live stream on August 4.
He was hospitalized with serious injuries and underwent surgery, and now his family says he is focusing on recovery at a mental health facility where he has limited access to devices.
Hilton's mother temporarily caring for children
While Hilton gets help, his mother is temporarily caring for his three children (ages 13, 11, and eight), who are reportedly doing well.
His TikTok account remains banned since the incident, and the family has slammed "false reports" surrounding his physical health, emphasizing that Hilton is taking time away from social media to heal.