Actor Himanshi Khurana receives extortion call from Lawrence Bishnoi aide

Punjabi actor and Bigg Boss 13 star Himanshi Khurana has been placed under heightened police protection after receiving an extortion call demanding ₹10 crore, reported India Today. The call reportedly came from gangster Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating overseas. The caller not only demanded money but also threatened Khurana's safety, prompting immediate action from law enforcement agencies in Punjab .

Security measures Police have increased surveillance around Khurana Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Hans confirmed the development and said a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered. He added that police officials have increased surveillance around Khurana as a precautionary measure. This incident is part of a worrying trend where members of the Bishnoi gang have repeatedly targeted personalities from the entertainment industry, raising concerns about their safety.

Growing trend Bishnoi gang's threats to celebrities The recent threat to Khurana is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, singer B Praak also reportedly got a threat call while his associate Dilnoor was allegedly targeted by gang members. These incidents highlight a growing pattern of intimidation aimed at celebrities by the Bishnoi gang. Security agencies are on high alert due to these threats as police continue to investigate their origins and authenticity.

