Actor Himanshi Khurana receives extortion call from Lawrence Bishnoi aide
What's the story
Punjabi actor and Bigg Boss 13 star Himanshi Khurana has been placed under heightened police protection after receiving an extortion call demanding ₹10 crore, reported India Today. The call reportedly came from gangster Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang operating overseas. The caller not only demanded money but also threatened Khurana's safety, prompting immediate action from law enforcement agencies in Punjab.
Security measures
Police have increased surveillance around Khurana
Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Hans confirmed the development and said a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered. He added that police officials have increased surveillance around Khurana as a precautionary measure. This incident is part of a worrying trend where members of the Bishnoi gang have repeatedly targeted personalities from the entertainment industry, raising concerns about their safety.
Growing trend
Bishnoi gang's threats to celebrities
The recent threat to Khurana is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, singer B Praak also reportedly got a threat call while his associate Dilnoor was allegedly targeted by gang members. These incidents highlight a growing pattern of intimidation aimed at celebrities by the Bishnoi gang. Security agencies are on high alert due to these threats as police continue to investigate their origins and authenticity.
Gang's audacity
Similar threat issued to Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty
In a similar incident, a man identifying himself as Boxer recently released an audio message threatening actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The speaker warned of violent consequences if his demands were not met and claimed to have detailed information about their staff. The audio message, addressed to "all of Bollywood," reportedly also reiterated earlier threats against those associated with Salman Khan. Earlier in February, shots were also fired outside Shetty's Mumbai home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.