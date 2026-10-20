Himesh Reshammiya to create music for Mahesh Bhatt's 'Naam'
What's the story
In a major development, composer Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in to create the music for the upcoming film Naam - To Live Is War. The film is presented by Mahesh Bhatt and stars Veer Pahariya in the lead role. The movie is set to release in 2027 and also features Varun Sharma, Prashant Narayanan, Vijayant Kohli, and Shefali Bagga.
Composer's decision
'Naam - To Live Is War' is an intense film...'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Naam - To Live Is War is an intense film and the makers wanted someone who could do musical justice to its subject and theme."
"They felt Himesh Reshammiya would be the right choice."
"Himesh was impressed with the film's plot and the passion of the team and hence, he readily came on board."
Past collaborations
Reshammiya and Bhatt's previous collaborations
Reshammiya and Bhatt have a history of working together.
The composer had earlier worked on the song Soorat Pe Teri Pyar Aave for Footpath (2003), which was written by Bhatt.
Later, Bhatt wrote the story and screenplay for Kajraare (2010), where Reshammiya played the lead role. The film also saw him composing and singing all its songs.
Career highlights
Reshammiya's other projects
Apart from Naam - To Live Is War, Reshammiya has a number of other interesting projects in the pipeline.
These include Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9, Anil Sharma's Arjun Naga, and Vikram Bhatt's horror film 1920: Cold Winter.
The tracks' rights for Naam - To Live Is War have also been acquired by his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.