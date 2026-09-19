Himesh Reshammiya to launch Ayushmann-Sharvari's 'Yeh Prem Mol...' track soon

The poster shows Sharvari's hand intertwined with Khurrana's as he plays the piano.

Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "A little glimpse of the magic that's coming your way..."

"Can't wait for you to experience our title track in all its glory!"

The comments section was filled with anticipation, with director Farah Khan Kunder saying, "Goosebumpsssss."

On the other hand, a fan gushed, "Himesh Reshammiya doing a comeback is gon' be peak."