Himesh Reshammiya to launch Ayushmann-Sharvari's 'Yeh Prem Mol...' track soon
What's the story
Rajshri Productions and Himesh Reshammiya Melodies unveiled the motion poster for Yeh Prem Mol Liya's title track on Saturday. The song will be launched through a live musical event at Mumbai's Royal Opera House on Sunday, featuring Reshammiya performing with a 25-member orchestra. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles.
Post details
'Can't wait for you to experience our title track'
The poster shows Sharvari's hand intertwined with Khurrana's as he plays the piano.
Sharing the motion poster on Instagram, the makers wrote, "A little glimpse of the magic that's coming your way..."
"Can't wait for you to experience our title track in all its glory!"
The comments section was filled with anticipation, with director Farah Khan Kunder saying, "Goosebumpsssss."
On the other hand, a fan gushed, "Himesh Reshammiya doing a comeback is gon' be peak."
Film details
More about the film and its music
The film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, is a musical family entertainer.
It also marks the reunion of Reshammiya and Barjatya after their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015).
The album reportedly has seven songs composed by Reshammiya.
The film is set to release on November 27, 2026.