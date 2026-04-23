Himesh Reshammiya's music label acquires rights to Sooraj Barjatya's next

Music details

Why Reshammiya's label took the plunge

The film features seven melodious songs composed by Reshammiya. A source told the portal, "Himesh is extremely confident about the film's songs and believes that they will receive an additional boost due to the film's association with the Rajshri brand." "Hence, he offered to release the music under his own label." "The head honchos at Rajshri, including Sooraj Barjatya, evaluated the offer and then decided to go ahead with it."