Himesh Reshammiya's music label acquires rights to Sooraj Barjatya's next
What's the story
Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the music label owned by composer Himesh Reshammiya, has acquired the music rights of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film marks the reunion of Reshammiya and Barjatya after their successful collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). The romantic musical saga stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and is set to release on November 27.
Music details
Why Reshammiya's label took the plunge
The film features seven melodious songs composed by Reshammiya. A source told the portal, "Himesh is extremely confident about the film's songs and believes that they will receive an additional boost due to the film's association with the Rajshri brand." "Hence, he offered to release the music under his own label." "The head honchos at Rajshri, including Sooraj Barjatya, evaluated the offer and then decided to go ahead with it."
Label's history
Label's growing catalogue of acquired music
The source added, "This is a big boost for Himesh Reshammiya Melodies as it will now release songs that are not part of Himesh Reshammiya's home production." Last year, the label released the songs of Badass Ravi Kumar (2025), which starred and was produced by Reshammiya. In 2025, Reshammiya's label also released the soundtrack for the Marathi film Sakaal Tar Hou Dya.