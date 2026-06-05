'Release all criminals': Hina's sarcastic note amid Shilpa Shinde feud

The ongoing feud between actors Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde has taken a new turn, with Khan recently posting a sarcastic note on Instagram . She wrote, "The Honourable Prime Minister of India, the Honourable President of India, and the Law Minister of India kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them because they have courage." "Because they are fighters. Because they stand with the truth. Also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime."

Jibe 'Stop gaining publicity in my name...' Khan's post was a response to Shinde's recent video, where she indirectly criticized Khan without naming her. Shinde's comments seemed to reference Khan's breast cancer diagnosis and her father's death, while accusing others of using her name for publicity. "I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name." "To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have deaths in your family...so why do you need Shilpa Shinde?"

Previous response 'What if the person accused had died by suicide...' Earlier, Khan had expressed disbelief over Shinde's admission of filing a false sexual harassment complaint against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli. She questioned the support some people were giving to what she called an "absurd and lowly action." "What if the person accused had died by suicide out of embarrassment or if his marriage had collapsed under the weight of such an allegation?" Khan asked.

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