Hirani cautious on 'Munna Bhai 3' and hints 'PK' sequel Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Director Rajkumar Hirani says Munna Bhai 3 isn't off the table, but he's in no rush. He'll make it only if the script feels truly special.

He admits it's taking time and they keep revisiting ideas, but he won't settle for anything less than great.

Arshad Warsi, his longtime collaborator, agrees and appreciates how much fans still want these sequels.