Hirani denies new Kapoor film, says 'Sanju' was last
Entertainment
Rajkumar Hirani has shut down buzz about a new movie with Ranbir Kapoor, saying there's nothing in the works right now.
The rumored project, a sports film, was reportedly stalled, but Hirani shared, "No, I'm not making anything with Ranbir at the moment. But I would love to work with him again."
The two last teamed up for Sanju.
'Pritam and Pedro' streams July 3
Hirani joked that he often hears about his supposed projects from media reports before anywhere else, showing how wild film rumors can get.
Meanwhile, he's gearing up for his streaming debut with Pritam And Pedro on July 3 and confirmed that sequels to both 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai are planned, but scripts are still being written, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.