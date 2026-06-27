Hirani denies new Kapoor film, says 'Sanju' was last

'Pritam and Pedro' streams July 3

Hirani joked that he often hears about his supposed projects from media reports before anywhere else, showing how wild film rumors can get.

Meanwhile, he's gearing up for his streaming debut with Pritam And Pedro on July 3 and confirmed that sequels to both 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai are planned, but scripts are still being written, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.