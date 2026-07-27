Holland returns as Spider-Man, 'Brand New Day' debuts July 30
Entertainment
Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in Brand New Day, landing in theaters July 30.
This time, Peter Parker is starting from scratch after Doctor Strange's spell erased him from everyone's memory.
With Zendaya by his side, the story shifts away from multiverse chaos and focuses on Peter rebuilding his life, making his own suit, paying rent, and facing fresh challenges solo.
'Brand New Day' introduces new villains
Inspired by Marvel's Brand New Day comics, the film introduces new villains and characters while giving Spider-Man a clean slate.
It balances nostalgia for longtime fans with a heartfelt look at Peter's sacrifices and independence, offering a grounded story that's all about new beginnings.