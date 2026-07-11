Holland stays at Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai for 'The Odyssey'

Tata Suite combines around 16 rooms

This nearly 465-square-meter suite is all about Indian heritage, with handcrafted decor, antiques, and cultural art everywhere you look.

It was created by combining around 16 standard hotel rooms: think two bedrooms, a living room, dining area, office space, boardroom, plus its own spa and gym.

If you're curious: a night here costs between ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh.