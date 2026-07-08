Holland surprised Coleman by telling her about 'The Odyssey' role Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Tom Holland just shared how he surprised Zendaya with the news that she landed a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Nolan actually checked with Holland before offering Zendaya the part, knowing she's a big fan of his work.

Already cast as Telemachus, Holland got Zendaya to reread the script (this time hinting at Athena) and loved seeing her reaction: "The little corners of her mouth... It was amazing."