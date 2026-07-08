Holland surprised Coleman by telling her about 'The Odyssey' role
Entertainment
Tom Holland just shared how he surprised Zendaya with the news that she landed a role in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Nolan actually checked with Holland before offering Zendaya the part, knowing she's a big fan of his work.
Already cast as Telemachus, Holland got Zendaya to reread the script (this time hinting at Athena) and loved seeing her reaction: "The little corners of her mouth... It was amazing."
Coleman calls 'The Odyssey' casting cool
Zendaya called the casting moment "pretty cool" on a recent podcast.
In this epic retelling, Matt Damon plays Odysseus, guided by Athena (Zendaya), while Anne Hathaway and Holland face drama back home.
The Odyssey hits theaters July 17, and you'll see both stars again soon after in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.