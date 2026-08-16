Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' hits ₹587cr in India
Entertainment
Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on fire at the Indian box office, taking its total to ₹534 crore gross by its third Saturday.
The movie had a huge 182% jump in collections on Independence Day, pulling in an extra ₹12 crore and pushing its total (with 3D) to ₹587 crore.
'Brand New Day' set near ₹600cr
Advance bookings for Sunday are outpacing Saturday's, so the film is set to finish close to ₹600 crore gross (about ₹500 crore net).
It might even cross two crore footfalls, a rare milestone only Titanic and Avengers: Endgame have hit here.
With massive week-by-week earnings, Brand New Day now stands alongside legends like Avatar and Endgame as one of India's biggest blockbusters.