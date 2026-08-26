Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' narrowly tops 'Endgame' domestically

Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped on July 31 and instantly set a new opening weekend record, also becoming the second-fastest movie ever to hit $1 billion worldwide (just six days!).

The film features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, marking Holland's first live-action Spidey since No Way Home in 2021.

Holland is also having a huge year with The Odyssey, which broke records for R-rated films globally.