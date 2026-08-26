Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' narrowly tops 'Endgame' domestically
Entertainment
Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland, has edged past Avengers: Endgame in North American/domestic box office earnings: more than $858.4 million vs. $858.3 million as of August 25, 2026.
While it now holds second place all-time domestically, Star Wars: The Force Awakens still leads with $936.6 million.
'Spider-Man' 2nd fastest to $1B worldwide
Spider-Man: Brand New Day dropped on July 31 and instantly set a new opening weekend record, also becoming the second-fastest movie ever to hit $1 billion worldwide (just six days!).
The film features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, marking Holland's first live-action Spidey since No Way Home in 2021.
Holland is also having a huge year with The Odyssey, which broke records for R-rated films globally.