Holland's 'The Odyssey' delay improved 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' script
Entertainment
Tom Holland's work on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey ended up helping Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a big way.
Because Holland was busy with Nolan, the Spider-Man film was delayed six months, giving Sony and Marvel extra time to improve the script and bring in director Destin Daniel Cretton.
That pause led to a more thoughtful, character-focused take for Spidey's next adventure.
'Brand New Day' ₹60cr India debut
Holland also toured India with Nolan and Matt Damon to promote The Odyssey, which seriously raised his profile just before Brand New Day dropped.
All that buzz paid off: Brand New Day smashed Indian box office records, earning over ₹60 crore net on day one and topping even Avengers: Endgame's debut.