Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie praises Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' act Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick) reached out to Anil Kapoor after catching clips of him in Subedaar. He lauded Kapoor's screen presence and said he's eager to watch the full film.

In Subedaar, Kapoor plays a retired army soldier navigating life's emotional ups and downs.