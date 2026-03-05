Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie praises Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' act
Hollywood director Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible, Top Gun: Maverick) reached out to Anil Kapoor after catching clips of him in Subedaar. He lauded Kapoor's screen presence and said he's eager to watch the full film.
In Subedaar, Kapoor plays a retired army soldier navigating life's emotional ups and downs.
About 'Subedaar'
Alongside Kapoor, the movie features Radhika Madan, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, and Saurabh Shukla.
Critics and audiences are loving Kapoor's intense yet vulnerable role.
Fun fact: Kapoor appeared in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol with Tom Cruise.
When Kapoor met Cruise
At an earlier meeting (year not stated in the source), Kapoor met Tom Cruise—they even chatted about stunts from Mission: Impossible - Fallout.
Cruise had some kind words for Kapoor's energy then too.