Holmes doc 'You Can See Everything' tops $102.4 million worldwide
You Can See Everything, the documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, just crossed $100 million at the global box office.
Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary has pulled in most of its $102.4 million total from US viewers; clearly, people are curious about Holmes's story.
Holmes doc Mexico Brazil Argentina release
Riding on its US success, the film is set to launch in Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina on November 25 and 26.
With a tiny $7 million budget and earnings already sky-high, it's on track to become one of the most profitable documentaries ever, maybe even topping classics like March of the Penguins.