Home Minister Shah meets 'Ramayana' team, Pallavi calls recognition 'honor'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently met the Ramayana team in Delhi and praised their fresh take on Lord Rama's values.
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra were all there.
Sai Pallavi later posted on X, calling Shah's recognition an "absolute honor."
'Ramayana' visits Bangla Sahib, nets ₹1755.60cr
Before its November 5 release, the team visited Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to seek blessings.
Photos of Ranbir Kapoor at the shrine made the rounds online.
Since then, Ramayana has become India's fourth highest-grossing film ever with ₹1,755.60 crore worldwide, just behind Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, and Baahubali 2.