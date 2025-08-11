Next Article
Honey Singh, Karan Aujla summoned over 'disrespectful' lyrics
Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla have been summoned by the Punjab State Women's Commission after complaints that their songs "Millionaire" and "MF Gabhru" use language seen as disrespectful to women.
The hearing is set for today at 11:30am with the Commission—led by Raj Lali Gill—stating, "These songs will be banned."
Commission's inquiry and police report
The Commission launched an inquiry after people said the songs hurt women's dignity.
Chairperson Gill made it clear this kind of language "cannot be tolerated."
Both singers will get a chance to explain their side at the hearing.
Police have also been asked for a report, and there's talk about stronger rules to prevent similar lyrics in future music.