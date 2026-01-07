'Honeymoon Se Hatya' drops on ZEE5 this January
Get ready for Honeymoon Se Hatya, a true-crime docu-series premiering on ZEE5 from January 9, 2026.
The series unpacks real-life cases where wives killed their husbands—including the Meghalaya Sonam Raghuvanshi case and the Bhiwani Influencer incident—plus other headline-making stories.
What's the vibe?
The show goes beyond crime details, exploring what drives violent marriages—emotionally, socially, and psychologically.
Expect interviews with journalists, investigators, and families, plus dramatic reenactments for an immersive feel.
The teaser's line—"Aurat Maa Hai, Aurat Behen Hai, Aurat Saraswati, Laxmi Hai to Aurat Durga bhi Hai"—sets a thoughtful tone.
Who's behind it?
Directed by Ajitesh Sharma and starring Anurekha Bhagat and Sushmita, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan with writing by Satyen Bordoloi.
It streams exclusively on ZEE5.