Hooda shares 'Eetha' poster as merchant, release Dec 4 2026
Entertainment
Randeep Hooda just dropped his first look as Merchant from the upcoming film Eetha, sharing a poster on Instagram with the caption, "Eetha ke dil pr raaj krne aa rhe haiN mrceNtt. "
The trailer is set to launch on October 30 in Mumbai, and the movie arrives in theaters December 4, 2026.
Kapoor to play Narayangaonkar in 'Eetha'
Eetha is a biopic on late Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, with Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film explores the ups and downs of Eetha and Merchant's marriage.
The cast also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and Siddharth Jadhav. This marks Hooda's first team-up with Utekar after stepping away from Chhaava.
Early buzz around the teaser suggests fans are excited for what's next.