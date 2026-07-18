Hooda wins National Best Debut Director for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'
Entertainment
Randeep Hooda just scored the National Award for Best Debut Director with his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic he also starred in, co-wrote, and co-produced.
The movie, which came out in March 2024, tells the story of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Hooda called the win "a moment I'm still trying to process."
Hooda faced crew and creative hurdles
Hooda's jump from acting to directing wasn't easy: he faced crew changes and creative hurdles along the way. Still, he stuck with it because he felt a huge responsibility to tell Savarkar's story honestly.
He hopes the film inspires young people to connect with history and think about Savarkar's legacy.
Other big winners at this year's National Film Awards included Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, and Mammootty.