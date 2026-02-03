'House of the Dragon': How Egg's reveal connects to Dunk
In the newest episode, "The Squire," fans found out that Egg—the supposed stableboy—is actually Aegon Targaryen.
This twist connects directly to George RR Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" and sets up some interesting changes in his friendship with Ser Duncan the Tall.
If you're into Targaryen family secrets, this one's for you.
Parker on how 'Dunk and Egg' fits into this
Parker said Egg followed Dunk because he wanted to get to the fighting at Ashford Meadow and saw Dunk as a way in, a detail Parker says he discussed with George R.R. Martin.
Parker also pointed out that Duncan's lack of connections made him the perfect travel buddy for staying under the radar.
