'House of the Dragon' S3 trailer teases June 21 release Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

The House of the Dragon Season three trailer just dropped, teasing even more chaos in Westeros.

Mark your calendars for June 21, 2026: this season dives deeper into the Greens vs. Blacks civil war, with epic dragon battles and serious family drama.

Rhaenyra is stepping up with Daemon by her side, Alicent is struggling with her kids' ambitions for the throne, and things between brothers Aegon and Aemond are getting seriously tense.