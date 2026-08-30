Houston surprised by 'The Bodyguard' cover's rapid sales, Parton thanked

Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" (originally by Dolly Parton) became a huge hit after she recorded it for The Bodyguard in 1992.

Houston was honestly shocked at how fast the song blew up, saying, "I knew the song was incredible... but I had no idea that that record would sell so much, so fast."

Dolly Parton reached out to thank her, telling Houston, "I'm just so honored that you did my song."