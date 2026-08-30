Houston surprised by 'The Bodyguard' cover's rapid sales, Parton thanked
Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" (originally by Dolly Parton) became a huge hit after she recorded it for The Bodyguard in 1992.
Houston was honestly shocked at how fast the song blew up, saying, "I knew the song was incredible... but I had no idea that that record would sell so much, so fast."
Dolly Parton reached out to thank her, telling Houston, "I'm just so honored that you did my song."
Parton earned about $10 million in royalties
Houston called Parton "a hell of a writer and a hell of a singer," and the cover ended up earning Parton about $10 million in royalties.
When Houston passed away in 2012, her cover played at her funeral. Parton later shared how hearing it there made her feel deeply connected to Houston: "my heart just exploded."
"It just hit me how connected we would always be and how that song had meant so much to both of us for different reasons, and what it meant to the world."
The song still stands as a powerful link between both artists and their legacies.