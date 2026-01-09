How AI is changing India's entertainment scene
AI is quietly reshaping how Indian movies and web series are made, from brainstorming ideas to designing characters and speeding up editing.
While the tech handles the heavy lifting, humans still steer the story and emotion behind each project.
What's new with 'Made-in-AI' films?
Studios like Abundantia Entertainment are experimenting with "Human First, AI Empowered" filmmaking—using AI tools for scripts and world-building.
Their upcoming movie Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal is being called India's first AI-led feature, with more projects in the pipeline aiming to make a big mark on their business.
How does this affect what you watch?
With AI handling repetitive tasks, studios can release more content faster—including shows in multiple Indian languages.
You'll also see virtual characters like Naina Avtr from Truth & Lies sharing screen space with real actors, making stories feel fresh and a bit futuristic.