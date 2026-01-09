Next Article
'Severance' Season 3 drops in 2027
Severance fans, mark your calendars—season 3 of the Apple TV+ favorite starts filming April 2026 and is set to premiere mid-2027, possibly as early as June.
There's a chance it could slide to September, which lines up with Apple's usual big show releases.
Either way, this wait is shorter than the last season gap.
Where can you watch?
Season 3 will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The series has already been renewed and remains one of the platform's most anticipated returns.
Why all the hype?
Season 2 landed on several "Best TV of 2025" lists.
If you're new here, Severance follows employees at Lumon Industries who literally split their work and personal memories—a wild concept that's kept viewers hooked.