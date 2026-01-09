'Severance' Season 3 drops in 2027 Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Severance fans, mark your calendars—season 3 of the Apple TV+ favorite starts filming April 2026 and is set to premiere mid-2027, possibly as early as June.

There's a chance it could slide to September, which lines up with Apple's usual big show releases.

Either way, this wait is shorter than the last season gap.