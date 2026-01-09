'Outdated': Ram Gopal Varma calls out Censor Board over 'Jana Nayagan' delay

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma isn't holding back—he's called the Censor Board "outdated" after it stalled Vijay's film Jana Nayagan. The Madras High Court told the board to give the movie a U/A certificate, but that decision got put on pause by another court bench. Varma jumped onto social media to share why he thinks censorship just doesn't fit today's world.

What's Varma actually saying? Varma wrote, "CENSOR BOARD is OUTDATED... it has long outlived its purpose," and added that censorship "doesn't prevent exposure, it only insults the viewers."

He feels age ratings and warnings are fine, but flat-out censorship? Not so much.

Why all this drama around 'Jana Nayagan?' The movie was supposed to hit screens on Friday, but CBFC decided to take another look after a complaint.

One judge said the board had to issue a U/A certificate and not send it for further review—but then another bench paused that order, questioning how a release date was even set without certification.